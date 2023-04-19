PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Creating an environment where crime victims feel supported, heard, and believed.

A resource fair aims to bring the Hampton community together just in time for National Crime Victim’s Rights Week. The “Your Commonwealth Cares CommUNITY Resource Fair” will be held on April 22 at Darling Stadium in Hampton.

If you’re interested in becoming a vendor, call 757-726-6978. For more information, check out their website.

