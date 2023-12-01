PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — ForKids is on a mission to provide emergency shelter to families and children. Since 1988, they’ve grown to become one of the largest providers of homeless services to families in Virginia. Their efforts have led them to be named the beneficiary of the first Hometown Heroes concert by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra. The performance, along with Cocoa and Carols, is scheduled be held Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. at the Harrison Opera House. For more information on the show and ForKids, visit their website here.

