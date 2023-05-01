PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Pickleball is quickly becoming the fastest growing sport in the country. If you think you’ve got game and would like to play in a competitive tournament, you may want to consider the first annual Clink and Dink for a Cure Pickleball Tournament.

The 1st annual Clink and Dink For a Cure Pickleball Tournament is Saturday, June 3 at Pickleball Virginia Beach on South Birdneck Road. All proceeds benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Virginia Chapter.

Register your team or purchase a spectator ticket, HERE.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza.