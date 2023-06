PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Family Fun Day presented by the Care More Community Group is Sunday, June 25th, from noon to 5 p.m. at Barraud Park in Norfolk. There will be lots of fun activities for the kids including face painting, a bounce house, free food, and art and holistic healing for the whole family.

Get the details about the event and non-profit organization at caremorecommunity.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa John’s Pizza.