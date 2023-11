PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Having a service dog can be life changing for someone living with a disability. However, the animals can be expensive and training them can be incredibly costly. Canine Companions wants to make sure everyone who needs a service dog can get one free of charge. Learn more about how you can help by visiting their website: Canine.org.

