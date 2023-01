PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Calling all Lego lovers! Kids and adults alike are invited to craft their best battleship out of Lego bricks at the 12th annual Brick by Brick Lego Shipbuilding event.

It will be held Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Decker Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center in downtown Norfolk.

For details on the free event, check out their website.