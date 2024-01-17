PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake P.E.A.R.L.S. are putting on their annual Black History Month Celebration with a legendary poet as their guest. It’s a celebration of scholarship, culture, and Black history featuring a conversation with award-winning poet Nikki Giovanni. It is scheduled to be held Saturday, Feb. 3 at 12:08 p.m. at Attucks Theatre in Norfolk. Tickets are available here. For more information on The Chesapeake P.E.A.R.L.S., Incorporated, visit their website.