PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One-on-one mentoring relationships support critical social and emotional development for kids trying to find their way. Ask yourself, what difference would it have been if you had a mentor while going through the awkward years of adolescence…think back to middle school.

A strong mentor would have made a big difference. Find out more about Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Hampton Roads in today’s Community Connection.

