PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Each person with autism is different within the spectrum of diagnosis and helping them cope can be challenging. One method to help kids connect with the world is to simply introduce them to horses.

Rupert Isaacson, the author of The Horse Boy Method and his son Rowan are coming to town for the 13th annual Autism Conference at EVMS.

There is a question and answer session with Rupert and Rowan Isaacson, Friday, April 3 at Tabb High School from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is open to the public.

There is also a classical, “Dressage Groundwork Clinic” with Rupert and Rowan Isaacson at C.H.A.T.S. Saturday, April 4th from 1:00 to 4:00. Find out more at chats757.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza.