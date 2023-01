PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Aid Another is on a mission to support families who have adult children with special needs, making sure everyone feels accepted and included.

They’re hosting a Snowball Dance Saturday, January 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Thalia UMC in Virginia Beach, where there will be snacks and dancing with a live DJ.

For more information on how to get involved and help out, visit their website: AidAnother.com or visit their facebook event page.