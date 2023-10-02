PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Bay Art Association is celebrating its 59th year of hosting the Ocean View Art Show at Ocean View Beach Park. The show is this weekend and it will have a little something for everyone in the family.

The 59th Annual Ocean View Art Show

Sponsored by The Chesapeake Bay Art Association

This weekend at Ocean View Beach Park

Find out more about the show at chesapeakebayartassociation.com

