PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Youth Service Club of Virginia Beach has raised over $3 million for local charities and they do it by hosting what’s called, “the best party in Virginia Beach.”

The 51st annual YSC Pig and Oyster Roast is Saturday, April 22.

Get your tickets at vbysc.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.