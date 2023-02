PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Cox, Kellam and Princess Anne high schools are rivals on the field of play, but not when it comes to raising money for a great cause.

This Saturday is the 19th annual Love Run/Walk to benefit CHKD.

The run is Saturday, February 11 at 9:00 a.m. at Thalia Elementary School. Register at tinyurl.com/chkd2023loverun.