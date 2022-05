Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) — The 39th Chesapeake Jubilee is underway through the weekend at Chesapeake City Park. In addition to great music and food, there are thrilling rides and the biggest fireworks show in Virginia.

You will not want to miss the Fearless Flores Family and the Motorcycle Globe of Death! What’s that all about? Ricardo and Volorian Flores joined us today with all the details!

The Chesapeake Jubilee is happening this weekend and more information can be found here.