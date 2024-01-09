PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For 40 years, the Ability Center of Virginia has been helping children and adults with disabilities lead productive, happy lives.

They’re hosting a Caribbean Carnival-themed gala to help support their many programs. It’s happening Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Westin at Virginia Beach Town Center.

For tickets and more information about the Ability Center of Virginia’s programs, visit AbilityCenterVA.org.

