PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Working dogs in the military and law enforcement are trained to detect explosives, track individuals, search and rescue and attack bad actors. But like humans, they need protective gear when they go to work or battle. That’s where Spike’s K9 Fund comes in. James Hatch from Norfolk started Spike’s K9 Fund and he joined us on HRS with the current mission.

Find out more and how you can donate at spikesk9fund.org