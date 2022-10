PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Get out your walking shoes and help in the fight against kidney disease. According to the national kidney foundation, 1 in 3 American adults is at risk for kidney disease and there are currently more than 100 thousand people waiting for a kidney transplant.

You can help make a difference by attending this weekends kidney walk.

The walk takes place this Sunday, October 16, at 10:00am at Mount Trashmore. For more information visit kidneywalk.org/hamptonroads.