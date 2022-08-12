WAVY.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Chris Reckling
Posted: Aug 12, 2022 / 12:51 PM EDT
Updated: Aug 12, 2022 / 12:51 PM EDT
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Calling all kids! The 2nd annual Kidpreneur Expo is Saturday, August 13 at the Chesapeake Conference Center. The day gets underway at 11 a.m.
The Bennett Center founder Alasha Bennett joined us with the details.
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.
The Hampton Roads Show