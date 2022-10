PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 6th annual Give a Shuck Oyster Roast is taking place Sunday in Virginia Beach. Get the details in this community connection.

6th annual Give a Shuck Oyster Roast to benefit CHKD is Sunday, October 23, from 4-8 p.m.

At The Cove: 1871 North Great Neck Rd. in Virginia Beach

Get your tickets in advance or at the door!

Go to little-neck-ckd.org for tickets and information.