PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You are invited to attend a free evening of beautiful music. The Urban Renewal Center along with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and WAVY TV and FOX43 presents an Evening of Hope.

Voices from across Hampton Roads will join together to honor victims of violence and their families on October 18 at Harrison Opera House. Doors open at 6 p.m.

To R.S.V.P. go to eventbrite.com or theurcnorfolk.com.