PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Pretty in Pink Inc. is hosting their 5th annual Breast Cancer Awareness event this weekend. It’s a two-day affair complete with a pink carpet banquet and a self-care empowerment day.

The event will take place this Saturday and Sunday at the Hyatt Place Hotel in Hampton. For more information and tickets look for them on Eventbrite or email prettyinpinkinc@activist.com.