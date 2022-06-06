PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mental health is at the forefront of many conversations post-pandemic and our local court system can attest there is definitely a need to be addressed.

Next month, the City of Chesapeake will be trying to do something about it, with their first ‘Break the Stigma’ event.

‘Break the Stigma’

July 15, 2022

Courtyard of the Chesapeake General District Court, 307 Albemarle Drive

Time: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

There will be food vendors, a silent auction/raffle and a bazaar. All donations must be received by July 1, 2022.

All proceeds from this event will benefit nonprofit organizations that support mental illness, suicide prevention and disabled and homeless veterans.