PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The American Heart Association is hosting two heart walks over the next couple weeks.

The first walk is Saturday, Nov. 5 at Fort Monroe in Hampton. It’s a healthy and fun way to get involved with a great organization with a mission of education, research and training.

The second Heart Walk is happening Nov. 12 at Chesapeake City Park.

Find out more at hamptonroadsheartwalk.org