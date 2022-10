PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Downtown Norfolk will be glowing tonight for the 7th Annual Neon Festival. Some of Norfolk’s brightest musicians, comedians and performance artists will converge on the Neon District starting today.

The two-day festival is free and takes place on October 20 and 21. Shoutout to the Arts Alliance, ODU, Chrysler Museum of Art, Downtown Norfolk, and other sponsors for making this happen.