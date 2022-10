PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Child Development Resources provides early childhood resources that help change the lives of babies, toddlers, and their families. This non-profit has a very popular fundraiser taking place this weekend. CDR is hosting its 3rd annual oyster roast at the art museums of Colonial Williamsburg.

The event takes place on Sunday, October 30th from 3:00-6:00. You can get your tickets at CDR.org/oysterroast.