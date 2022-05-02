PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Do you love music, poetry, art, dancing or yoga? Are you looking to learn a new skill or hobby? Well, the City of Norfolk wants to help you achieve your personal or professional growth.

The City of Norfolk is opening doors and creating a road map to economic opportunity, prosperity and personal growth. It’s called, Believe in Learning Norfolk.

Lifelong Learning Week is next week. This Saturday, May 7, is a kickoff event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch Library at Broad Creek. You can find more information here.