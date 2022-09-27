PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The upcoming Artists on the Boulevard event in Virginia Beach benefits Lee’s Friends and their mission to help those in our area living with cancer.

You can find unique fine and wearable art for a great cause.

It’s Saturday October 1 at Gallery 1932 in Virginia Beach.

If the show is cancelled due to weather, Gallery 1932 will offer a portion of all sales proceeds for the month of October to Lee’s Friends.

Check out Gallery 1932’s website for further details on the event. To learn more about how to help Lee’s Friends, visit their website: Lee’s Friends (leesfriends.org)