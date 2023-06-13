PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) – The third annual Adopt Someone Forgotten Golf Tournament by Compassion Advocacy Network is returning to Hampton Roads.

It will be taking place on Monday, June 19 at Greenbrier Country Club in Chesapeake. For details or to register, call 757-622-8226 or visit them online at compassionadvocacynetwork.org.

Angel Groce is the Advisory Board Chairperson and the Co- Chair for the C.A.N. Golf tournament, and Paul Smith is an Owner / Operator with McDonald’s Restaurants of Hampton Roads & Northeast North Carolina — a sponsor of the event. They joined us on the show to share the details.

