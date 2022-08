PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Community Foundation is hosting the 5th annual Black Philanthropy Month Celebration.

In this week’s Community Connections, Vice President Vivian Odin told The Hampton Roads Show all about how the event is celebrating the power of the young voice.

The reception will be held Thursday, August 18 at 6 p.m.

Black Philanthropy Month Celebration

Chrysler Museum of Art

1 Memorial Pl, Norfolk