PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Khedive Shriners are known for having fun. You see them sometimes dressed as clowns and hillbillies driving little cars in parades, but they are so much more than that.

The Shriners also provide pediatric care for children with complex conditions and to do so, they have fundraisers like this month’s 43rd Annual Oyster Roast. Joe Ramsey from the Chesapeake Shrine Club joined HRS to share all the details and how you can support this cause.

The 43rd Annual Oyster Roast will be Saturday, March 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Khedive Shrine Center at 645 Woodlake Drive in Chesapeake.

Get your tickets in advance by calling 420-4510 or find more information here.