WAVY.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Chris Reckling
Posted: Aug 5, 2022 / 01:54 PM EDT
Updated: Aug 5, 2022 / 01:54 PM EDT
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Gather the entire family for the 3rd annual Izzy Community Day in Norfolk.
Izzy’s Community Day is from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at Jaycox Elementary school, located at 1300 Marshall Ave.
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.
The Hampton Roads Show