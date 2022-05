PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Calling all lovers of a good yard sale! Next Saturday, there is a 35-mile yard sale on Route 460!

The 35-mile Yard Sale is next Saturday, June 11 along route 46 — from Windsor to Disputanta.

If you would like to set up along the route, you still can. Or they will advertise for you and add you to the map. Contact peaceofthepastllc@gmail.com

