Community Connection: Ynot Wednesdays free concert series is back in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) — You know what’s better than a live music concert? A free one!

Ynot Wendsdays are back! The annual free outdoor concert series takes place at Sandler Center Outdoor Plaza every Wednesday from July – September.

Over the series, visitors will enjoy music ranging from country to rock to blues to Motown. Listen as Symone Davis chats with organizer Lisa Baehre about the hottest concert series in the 757.

This week, Tidewater Drive is set the take the stage from 5-9 p.m. at Sandler Center Outdoor Plaza!