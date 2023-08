PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The YKares 4U Foundation is making sure local kids are ready to start the school year on the right foot with a big back to school giveaway.

The back to school giveaway will be held Aug. 19 at Chesapeake City Park from noon until 4 p.m. near shelter 6. Find out more at ykares4u.org.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.