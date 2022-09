PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Making the transition from an ODU basketball star to a community activist, Nick Wright is making a name for himself by helping his community.

Nick has always been passionate about helping others, and now he’s started the Wright Path Outreach. From food drives, scholarships, basketball clinics, and mentorship, Nick Wright has found a second act in life while helping others. Find out more at wrightpathoutreach.org .