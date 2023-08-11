PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Come relax, drink wine and enjoy a fun fishing tournament with the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation. They have raised more than $1 million for breast cancer research at Eastern Virginia Medical School, and are aiming even higher this year at the 21st annual Wine, Women and Fishing Tournament.

A ladies only event, registration opens on Saturday, Aug. 19 and the tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 20. Register to fish or get tickets to the afterparty by going to cbwc.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.