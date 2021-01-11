Community Connection: Williamsburg Community Growers

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) If you’ve ever been interested in learning how to grow your own produce, you should get in touch with Williamsburg Community Growers. Part of their mission is to provide gardening space for individuals and organizations, in addition to promoting healthy, sustainable lifestyles for the community.

Our Symone Davis sat down with Executive Director Charlie Morse and Farm manager Liz Callan to learn how residents can become volunteers.

You can volunteer at the farm on Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings. You can choose to sign a waiver when you arrive or download one from their website www.growwilliamsburg.org. Follow them on Facebook for weather updates and details.