Community Connection: Vocal Inclusion Choir

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – “Don’t worry if it’s not good enough for anyone else to hear, just sing!” is a line from a famous song by “The Carpenters,” and also words to live by for vocal instructor Dianna Swenson. She founded “Vocal Inclusion” eleven years ago to assemble a choir whose joyful noise has brought connection and community to children and adults who are not often invited to perform with their typically developing peers. To learn more about music and voice lessons with Dianna, please visit VocalInclusion.weebly.com
HRS Contests
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.