Community Connection: Virginia Symphony Orchestra Musicians

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WAVY) — Musicians from the Virginia Symphony Orchestra are currently on furlough, but they’re still actively working to share their gifts with the Hampton Roads community. VSO musicians Tanner Antonetti and Angelina Weber spoke with the Hampton Roads Show about upcoming events, in addition to a few initiatives their putting into action.

If you’d like to learn more about the VSO Musicians, follow them on their social media accounts: Facebook: @VSOMusicians; Instagram: @VSO_MusiciansTwitter: @VSOMusicians.

You can also visit their website: VSOMusicians.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***