Community Connection: Virginia Symphony Orchestra Musicians

(WAVY) — Musicians from the Virginia Symphony Orchestra are currently on furlough, but they’re still actively working to share their gifts with the Hampton Roads community. VSO musicians Tanner Antonetti and Angelina Weber spoke with the Hampton Roads Show about upcoming events, in addition to a few initiatives their putting into action.

If you’d like to learn more about the VSO Musicians, follow them on their social media accounts: Facebook: @VSOMusicians; Instagram: @VSO_Musicians; Twitter: @VSOMusicians.

You can also visit their website: VSOMusicians.org