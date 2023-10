PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The 67th Annual Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art’s Boardwalk Art Show is right around the corner! More than 175 artists from across the country are bringing the highest caliber of fine art to our area. You can enjoy the fun from Oct. 20-22 on the Virginia Beach Boardwalk from 24th-35th Street.

For more information, head to VirginiaMOCA.org.

