Community Connection: Virginia Beach Juneteenth Celebration

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)– The Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department is excited to announce a weekend of free arts and cultural events celebrating the Juneteenth holiday!

The goal is to provide the community with a variety of cultural experiences to connect with their friends, family and neighbors, all while learning about important histories.

Here’s the full list of events:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

HR Show on Twitter