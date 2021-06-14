Community Connection: Virginia Beach Juneteenth Celebration

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)– The Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department is excited to announce a weekend of free arts and cultural events celebrating the Juneteenth holiday!
The goal is to provide the community with a variety of cultural experiences to connect with their friends, family and neighbors, all while learning about important histories.
Here’s the full list of events:
- Thursday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Focus Tour at Thoroughgood House
- Thursday, June 17 from 4-6 p.m. #ThirdThursday Art Walk: Portraits from a Place of Grace Public Art Walk
- Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to noon ViBe District #VBArts On Tour
- Saturday, June 19 from 2:30-4 p.m. “Hidden History: The Banjo”
- Sunday, June 20 from 3-5 p.m. African American Music Month Celebration