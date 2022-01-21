Community Connection: VAACC

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia African American Cultural Center will be a place where local residents and visitors can learn about the richness and diversity of the African American experience relating to their lives, historically, aesthetically and culturally. The VAACC continues its exciting virtual 6-part Artist Masterpiece Series featuring renowned artist, DJ Suave Monday at 7 p.m.

You can ​be a part of the success of the Virginia African American Cultural Center.

Find out more about that amazing looking center during Mondays virtual discussion with DJ Suave and future events at vaaccvb.org