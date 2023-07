PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia African American Cultural Center is still fundraising in hopes of breaking ground on a new building that will offer art, history, walking trails and more. Their second annual golf tournament starts at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 20 at Cypress Point Country Club.

You can sign up or find more information online at vaaccvb.org or by calling 757-707-8478.

