PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Providing a supportive environment for the victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking is one of the many ways The Genieve Shelter gives back to the Hampton Roads community.

For Domestic Violence Awareness Month, The Genieve Shelter will be holding their annual gala on Oct. 28. If you are interested in being a sponsor for the event, contact the shelter through their website.

If you need immediate help locally, The Genieve Shelter’s phone number is 757-925-4365. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 800-799-7233.

