Community Connection: The 3rd annual statewide commissioners and cans food and fund drive

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The 3rd Annual Statewide Commissioners and Cans food and fund drive is well underway. The goal is to help fight food insecurity in our communities at a rough time of the year.

The drive was started locally by the Newport News Commissioner of Revenue, Tiffany Boyle, in 2019 and has since grown to a statewide initiative.

Our Symone Davis sat down with Boyle to discuss different ways residents can get in on the action.

The Cans food and fund drive runs until February 15. For more information on how to make a donation, click here.