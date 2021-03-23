Community Connection: Team Hoyt VB

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Legendary athlete, and legendary father, Dick Hoyt passed away last week after completing over 1,200 races with his son Rick.

Along the way, they inspired other families with disabled children and young adults to keep pushing for inclusion in sports and society at large.

Today, we spoke to the founder of the Virginia Beach chapter of Team Hoyt about Dick Hoyt’s impact and inspiration.

Visit TeamHoytVB.com for more information about registering a child to be a rider-athlete, or to learn more about volunteering to run, bike or swim. All volunteers participate in a background check.