PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is kicking off their first ever Operation Ceasefire Program to raise awareness for gun violence prevention with the help of local chapters of Omega Psi Phi and Kappa Alpha Psi that were founded back in 1911.

The first annual 1911 Football Bowl Game will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19 as a part of Operation Ceasefire which will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Darling Stadium in Hampton. The event is free to the public.

