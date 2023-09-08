PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Advisory Council on Military Education is on a mission to promote, support and deliver meaningful education for the military community. They’re hosting a free expo to connect people to the opportunities they’re looking for. It will be held Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 3-7 p.m. at the Norfolk State University site in the Virginia Beach Higher Education Center. For more information, check out their website.

