Community Connection: Suffolk host Plein Air Festival

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Art League and Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts have partnered to bring Plein Air painting to the Suffolk community.



They have artists coming from up and down the East Coast to paint Suffolk. “En Plein Air” is a French term that means out of doors and refers to the practice of painting entire finished pictures out of doors.

Plein Air Festival is from Sept. 7-11 in Downtown Suffolk.

FESTIVAL Schedule of Events

Tuesday, SEPT. 7, 2021

9:00 AM Check in for Thomas Bradshaw Plein Air Two Day Workshop

Wednesday, SEPT. 8, 2021

9:00 AM Check in for Thomas Bradshaw Plein Air Two Day Workshop

9:00 AM – Check in for Barbara Harris Plein Air Two Day Workshop

Thursday, SEPT. 9, 2021

9:00 AM – Check in for Barbara Harris Plein Air Two Day Workshop 4 – 6 PM – Artist Registration and Artist Welcome Reception. (Invitation Only) Stamp your canvases at the Suffolk Cultural Arts Center

Friday, SEPT. 10, 2021

8:30-9:30 AM – Artist Registration continues at the Suffolk Center.

8:30 AM – 4 PM – Plein Air Painting Starts, Rain or Shine. Artists will be provided with suggested painting locations throughout Suffolk, VA.

4:30 PM – Artist’s Dinner at The Suffolk Art Gallery, (Invitation Only)

Saturday, SEPT. 11, 2021

9 AM – Artist DEMO by Thomas Bradshaw

11 AM – Quick Draw Check-In begins at the Taste of Suffolk Downtown Street Festival on Main Street.

12 – 2 PM – Quick Draw painting at Taste of Suffolk.

2 – 2:30 PM – Quick Draw Painters bring work to the garden area between the Courthouse and the building housing Harper’s Table for judging.

2 – 3:30 PM – Quick Draw Wet Paint Sale and Awards

6:30 – 7:30 PM – VIP Sponsors and Patrons Pre-Sale Reception

7:30 – 9:30 PM – WET PAINT SALE Cocktail Reception: The cost for this special event is $100 per person / Space is Limited! The evening includes: Heavy Hors d’oeuvres • Open bar • Live Music • Wet Paint Sale showcasing the newly painted works of art by the invited and juried artists, providing guests with first access to purchasing the new artwork created during the Plein Air Invitational.

8:00 PM – ART RAFFLE Drawing ~ Need not be present to win!

Sunday, SEPT. 12, 2021

9:00 AM – 10:30AM – Artist’s Brunch (Invitation Only) Artists will pick up unsold work.