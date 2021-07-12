Community Connection: Suffolk Art League Accepting Applications for Art Camp

SUFFOLK, Va (WAVY)- The Suffolk Art League is teaming up with the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts to offer a four-day Art Camp. During the camp, students will explore light by creating illuminated manuscripts to fireflies to lighted cards.

Our Symone Davis sat down with Suffolk Art League Executive Director, Linda Bunch to learn more about this one-of-a-kind creative experience.

Suffolk Art League Art Camp is Monday through Thursday, July 19 to 22 from 9:30 am to noon each day at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts.

